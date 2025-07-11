RCB Star Yash Dayal Approaches Allahabad HC Over Alleged Exploitation Case, Seeks Stay On Arrest Order: Report

Trouble continues to pile upon Yash Dayal, as alleged exploitation, harassment and assault allegations have tainted the Indian cricketer's image. The 27-year-old cricketer is now knocking on the High Court's doors as he has approached the Allahabad HC for a stay order on his arrest.

Yasha Dayal Knocks Allahabad HC's Doors To Seek Stay Order On Alleged E xploitation Case

Yash Dayal has been booked under section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a woman from Ghaziabad lodged allegations of exploitation and sexual harassment against the Indian cricketer. An FIR has been filed at the Indirapuram Police Station, and investigations have begun preliminarily. The 27-year-old has been accused of mental and physical assault on the pretext of marriage. The woman had initially filed a complaint in Uttar Pradesh via the Chief Minister's online grievance portal.

After an FIR was lodged against Yash Dayal at the Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad, the Indian cricketer has been flapping his hands to get out of trouble. As per the Indian Express, the RCB pacer has approached the Allahabad HC, seeking a stay on his arrest.

Reports added details on Yash Dayal's petition, where it was revealed that the woman's attitude had changed over time, prompting Dayal to conclude that marriage wouldn’t be possible, and he decided to end the relationship.

“… as per the FIR, it has been admitted by the informant that she was treated like a daughter-in-law by the parents of the petitioner, meaning thereby that the intention of the petitioner was never to cheat her… However, it was the attitude of the victim which changed over the course of time, and the petitioner realised that he would not be able to marry her; as such, he decided to end the relationship,” the petition stated, as per the report.

Yash Dayal's Ex-Girlfriend Makes Shocking Allegations

While speaking to Republic TV, the complainant has revealed that she was in a five-year relationship with Yash Dayal since 2020 and introduced her to his family in 2022. The pacer had promised they would tie the knot once he got recognition, and his family had also accepted her as their daughter-in-law. However, Dayal stopped talking to her in April 2025. She also alleges that the pacer 'used his stardom to lure women.'