Rishabh Pant's Courageous Knock With Injured Foot Garners Tribute From Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjiv Goenka & More

Rishabh Pant, Team India's test vice captain and wicketkeeper-batter, has received immense admiration and tributes for his gritty knock against England. Veterans and legendary figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, Harsha Bhogle and Sanjiv Goenka heaped praise on the Indian cricketer.

Despite being seriously injured on day one of the Old Trafford Test, Pant came out to bat on the second day of action. He came out with a significant limp but managed to score crucial runs in the game.

Rishabh Pant Showed Courage By Walking Out To Play Despite Having An Injured Foot

During the fourth ball of the 68th over on day one of the Old Trafford Test, Rishabh Pant sustained a painful injury to his right foot from a yorker from Chris Woakes. While attempting a reverse sweep shot, Pant was struck on his foot and looked in severe discomfort.

As the team physios checked his foot, a massive swelling was observed in the wicketkeeper-batter's foot. The Indian vice-captain was eventually taken off the field and retired hurt.

Despite battling serious pain in his foot, Rishabh Pant eventually returned to action on day two of the test match at Old Trafford. The BCCI cleared that the Indian vice-captain was available for batting as per the requirements, and he put up a courageous effort against the English side.

The crowd at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground also gave a standing ovation to honour the wicketkeeper-batter for showcasing grit despite the pain.

Rishabh Pant Receives Admiration From Legends and Notable Personalities

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's courageous innings has received immense praise from former Indian cricketers. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar expressed praise for the Indian test vice captain, continuing the fight despite suffering back-to-back injuries.

Former Indian cricketers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan also applauded Pant for delivering a half-century despite suffering immense pain as he represented India in international cricket.

Irfan had a brief message, where he saluted the Indian wicketkeeper-batter's heroics.

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow Super Giants, also shared his admiration for Pant. He tweeted, "Not just talent. This is character. Salute."