RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match?

The much-anticipated IPL final is here, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. RCB secured a direct place in the final by getting the better of GT in Qualifier 1, while Shubman Gill's side came through the Eliminator.

Both teams have shown consistency throughout the group phase and will be eager to have the final laugh. RCB will have the challenge to defend their trophy while GT will be looking to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet.

RCB vs GT IPL Final Live Streaming

When Will The RCB vs GT IPL Final Match Take Place?

The RCB vs GT IPL Final Match will take place on Sunday, May 31.

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Where Will The RCB vs GT IPL Final Match Take Place?

The RCB vs GT IPL Final Match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

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At What Time Will The RCB vs GT IPL Final Match Start?

The RCB vs GT IPL Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The RCB vs GT IPL Final Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the RCB vs GT IPL Final Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The RCB vs GT IPL Final Match Live Telecast?