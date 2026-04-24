RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Win Today's IPL 2026 Match Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru-Gujarat Titans; Check Playing XII, Toss, Pitch
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a humdinger, Bengaluru host Gujarat at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium.
- Cricket
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RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a humdinger, Bengaluru host Gujarat at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium. While RCB start slight favourites given their current form and the fact that they are playing at home, the Titans would be feeling the pinch after their humiliating 99-run loss against Mumbai Indians. When it comes to head-to-head, there is not much to choose between the two teams. Since GT’s entry into the tournament in 2022, the two sides have played six games. Both teams have won 3 apiece. The Chinnaswamy is a batter's paradise and hence a high-scoring affair is expected.
Toss & Pitch: RCB vs GT
It is no secret that Chinnaswamy is a chasing ground and that means the team winning the toss would in all probability look to bowl first. The toss will hence be an important one. The last two games may not have yielded a runfest, but historically, Chinnaswamy is a high-scoring ground. For the unversed, RCB have won 3 of 4 home matches this season, including posting 250/3 against CSK. Also, there is no forecast of rain.
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RCB vs GT, Playing XII
RCB Probable XII: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
GT Probable XII: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, R. Sai Kishore/Manav Suthar