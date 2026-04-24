RCB vs GT Prediction: Who Will Win Today's IPL 2026 Match Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru-Gujarat Titans; Check Playing XII, Toss, Pitch

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a humdinger, Bengaluru host Gujarat at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium. While RCB start slight favourites given their current form and the fact that they are playing at home, the Titans would be feeling the pinch after their humiliating 99-run loss against Mumbai Indians. When it comes to head-to-head, there is not much to choose between the two teams. Since GT’s entry into the tournament in 2022, the two sides have played six games. Both teams have won 3 apiece. The Chinnaswamy is a batter's paradise and hence a high-scoring affair is expected.