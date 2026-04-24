WATCH | Sanju Samson COPIES Akeal Hosein's 'Mask' Celebration During MI-CSK IPL 2026; Heartwarming Video Goes VIRAL

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson was unstoppable on Thursday night as he hammered his second century of IPL 2026. His 101* came off merely 54 balls. His belligerent knock was laced with six sixes and 10 fours. He was upbeat and that was visible when Akeal Hosein picked up a wicket. Hosein broke into his signature mask celebration after picking up a wicket on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium. He came up with the celebration after clean bowling Naman Dhir for his second wicket to rock the MI run chase.

And then to everyone's surprise, Samson too tried emulating it hilariously. The clip of the moment has surfaced on social space and is being loved by fans. Here is the viral clip.

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Meanwhile, Samson and Akeal were the two stars for CSK on the night of the El Classico. While Samson hit a century, Akeal picked up four wickets and was the wrecker-in-chief.

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"The wicket was offering both, some were swinging and it was gripping as well. So for me, it was just trying to use the conditions as best as possible," Hosein said after the win.

Hosein also confessed that he had learnt a lot from Dwayne Bravo.

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"I think one thing that sticks with me is what Dwayne Bravo said. He said as bowlers and as spinners and guys who operate in the powerplay, you’re going to get hit," he added.

CSK Express Back on Track