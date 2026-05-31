Shubman Gill Falls To Josh Hazlewood As RCB Gain Early Edge Over GT In IPL 2026 Final | WATCH

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Josh Hazlewood struck early, dismissing Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill in the opening stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, May 31.

Gill made a steady start, striking two boundaries, but his stay at the crease was short-lived at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

On the second ball of the third over, Hazlewood delivered a short-of-length ball with extra bounce. Gill attempted a short-arm pull but mistimed it, slicing the shot high towards mid-off. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar positioned himself perfectly and completed a clean catch, sending the GT captain back early.

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