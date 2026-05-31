Heartwarming Reunion At Narendra Modi Stadium, Virat Kohli Cracks Up With AB de Villiers Ahead Of High Stakes IPL 2026 Final

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) locked horns with Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the high-stakes final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli Share Laugh Ahead Of IPL 2026 Final

Before the summit clash began, a heartwarming reunion took place when RCB star Virat Kohli met his former teammate AB de Villiers. The two shared a laugh, and the moment was captured by photographers on the sidelines.

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the IPL 2026 Final. (Photo: AP)

Kohli and de Villiers enjoyed an iconic partnership at RCB for 11 years, from 2011 to 2021. Together, they dominated the IPL and set several milestones. The duo holds the record for the highest partnerships in IPL history, a 229-run stand against Gujarat Lions in 2016 and a 215-run partnership against Mumbai Indians in 2015.

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De Villiers played 156 matches for the Bengaluru-based franchise, scoring 4,522 runs. The former South African cricketer was also inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame in 2022.

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