RCB vs PBKS: Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final, Harbhajan Singh Heaps Praise On Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer For Being 'Calm And Composed' In Qualifier 2

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Punjab Kings have made it to the summit clash of the 18th season of the IPL after beating Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 by five wickets, on June 1st.

ALSO READ: Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Shows Full Support To Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final Vs PBKS

It was Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87-run knock from 41 balls at a strike rate of 212.20, which helped Punjab Kings to confirm their spot in the IPL 2025 Final.

Shreyas Iyer has led Punjab Kings to their first IPL Final after 11 years. The last time they made it into the Final was in the 2014 season, when they conceded a three-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Harbhajan Singh Showers Praise On Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh showered praise on Shreyas Iyer, saying that he has never seen such a 'calm composure' player. Harbhajan also hailed Iyer for his outstanding display against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

"I’ve seen such calm composure in very few players. Shreyas played a terrific knock in the 2nd Qualifier—an innings that was both calm and composed. The control he displayed was outstanding, and the best part is how he knows exactly what to do," Harbhajan Singh.

Shreyas Iyer's Stats In IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer has played 16 matches in the IPL 2025, scoring 603 runs at a strike rate of 175.80, and has an average of 54.81.

In his IPL career, the 30-year-old has appeared in 132 matches and 131 innings, scoring 3730 runs at a strike rate of 133.40. Iyer has smashed 27 half-centuries in the IPL, but is yet to get his maiden century in the tournament.