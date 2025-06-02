RCB vs PBKS: Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final, Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Hails 'Amazing Coach' Ricky Ponting For Treating Every Player Equally

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Final clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Tuesday, June 3rd, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings displayed a stunning performance throughout the IPL 2025 season, finishing at the top of the standings with 19 points and +0.372. Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings have played 14 league matches, winning nine and conceding just four defeats.

Punjab Kings' Voyage In IPL 2025

The Punjab-based franchise have displayed a poor show in the Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, suffering an eight-wicket defeat. Following this, the Kings had to take part in Qualifier 2, where the Shreyas Iyer-led side beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets and stormed into the IPL 2025 Final.

It is Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting who should be credited for Punjab's dominating performance throughout the season. Interestingly, Punjab Kings have made it into the IPL Final for the first time in 11 years.

Shreyas Iyer Heaps Praise On Ricky Ponting

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, on the eve of the summit clash of the IPL 2025, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer showered praise on Ricky Ponting for treating every player equally, saying that it helps every individual in the squad to boost confidence.

"Ricky Ponting is an amazing coach who manages the players precisely. One that stands out with him is that he treats every player equally. That’s a real big boost to every individual, whether he is a junior or senior most," Shreyas Iyer told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

With Punjab Kings making to the IPL 2025 Final, Shreyas Iyer became the first skipper to reach the Final with three different franchises. Iyer led Delhi Capitals to the summit clash in the 2020 season.