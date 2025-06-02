BCCI Reveals Why IPL 2025 Final Shifted From Kolkata To Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad, Rubbishes Claims Of Political Motives

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Final clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Ahead of the summit clash of the IPL 2025, the West Bengal government claimed that the Final was moved from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to Ahmedabad due to political influence.

"I previously addressed the media during a press conference regarding the political motivations behind the decision to relocate the playoffs and final matches from Eden Gardens. Recent developments have further illuminated this issue," West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas stated in a statement on Sunday evening, as quoted by PTI.

However, now the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla rubbished the claims of political motives, saying that it was shifted due to the weather prediction in Kolkata on June 3rd.

He added that the decision was not politically motivated. Rajeev Shukla further added that if there was no India-Pakistan conflict and the T20 tournament was not suspended for one week, then the Final wouldn't have shifted from Kolkata.

"People should not look for any politics here... This decision was not politically motivated. Had the IPL been held on its schedule, had there not been an India-Pakistan conflict, and had IPL not been postponed for a week, then the final would have been held on 25th May in Kolkata itself, and the playoffs in Hyderabad. The weather conditions started having an impact. Broadcaster too said that the weather in Kolkata is predicted to be bad on the said days, there is likely to be rainfall, the match can be washed out, and they would suffer heavy losses...," Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

Previously, the Final match of the IPL 2025 was supposed to be held on May 25th. However, as the cash-rich tournament was suspended for one week due to the conflict between India and Pakistan, the schedule of the IPL 2025 was changed.