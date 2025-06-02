IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Cements His Place In Unique List Featuring MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma, Goes Past Gautam Gambhir And Virat Kohli

Updated 2 June 2025 at 17:37 IST
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have finally broken their jinx that lasted for 10 long years, and they can now proudly declare themselves as the finalists of the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. The Punjab Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League on June 3, 2025, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings, who looked completely lackluster in Qualifier 1, stunned Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and forced their way into the IPL Finals.
Shreyas Iyer, alongside Ricky Ponting, has turned the Punjab Kings into an invincible force, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be wary of this fact. The Punjab Kings are now being considered as the firm favorites to win the IPL title, as they have already registered a remarkable performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Shreyas Iyer has now cemented himself in the list featuring all-time great captains. Shreyas Iyer is now the only skipper after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to have led his franchise in three different IPL Finals. MS Dhoni has led only CSK in the IPL finals, whereas Rohit has led only Mumbai Indians in the IPL Finals. Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has earned himself the distinction of leading three different teams in three IPL Finals.
ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer's Sister Imitates His Walk, Punjab Skipper Greets His Mother After PBKS Defeat MI In Qualifier 2 Of IPL 2025
ALSO READ | As Virat Kohli's RCB And Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings Eye Their Maiden Title, Here's What Happens If Reserve Day For IPL 2025 Final Is Washed Out
ALSO READ | Is There A Reserve Day If Rain Washes Out The IPL 2025 Final? Here's What Happens If Weather Plays Spoilsport In The RCB vs PBKS Summit Clash
Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings captain led the team from the front and he has now become the first and the only captain to lead in three IPL finals with three different franchises. This is the first time after 2014 that the Punjab Kings will play the summit clash of the IPL and they will be looking at it as a golden opportunity to end their 18-year-long trophy drought.
Published 2 June 2025 at 17:35 IST