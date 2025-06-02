Republic World
  • IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Cements His Place In Unique List Featuring MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma, Goes Past Gautam Gambhir And Virat Kohli

Updated 2 June 2025 at 17:37 IST

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Cements His Place In Unique List Featuring MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma, Goes Past Gautam Gambhir And Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings are all set to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash of IPL 2025. This is the first time that MS Dhoni will not feature in two consecutive IPL finals. Iyer's PBKS defeated Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's MI in Qualifier 2

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and MS Dhoni | Image: AP/BCCI

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have finally broken their jinx that lasted for 10 long years, and they can now proudly declare themselves as the finalists of the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. The Punjab Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League on June 3, 2025, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings, who looked completely lackluster in Qualifier 1, stunned Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and forced their way into the IPL Finals.

Shreyas Iyer Joins MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma In Unique List

Shreyas Iyer, alongside Ricky Ponting, has turned the Punjab Kings into an invincible force, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be wary of this fact. The Punjab Kings are now being considered as the firm favorites to win the IPL title, as they have already registered a remarkable performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer has now cemented himself in the list featuring all-time great captains. Shreyas Iyer is now the only skipper after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to have led his franchise in three different IPL Finals. MS Dhoni has led only CSK in the IPL finals, whereas Rohit has led only Mumbai Indians in the IPL Finals. Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has earned himself the distinction of leading three different teams in three IPL Finals.

Here's a list of finals MS Dhoni played as captain

  • 2008: CSK vs RR
  • 2010: CSK vs MI
  • 2011: CSK vs RCB
  • 2012: CSK vs KKR
  • 2013: CSK vs MI
  • 2015: CSK vs MI
  • 2018: CSK vs SRH
  • 2019: CSK vs MI
  • 2021: CSK vs KKR
  • 2023: CSK vs GT

Here's A list Of finals Rohit Sharma played as captain

  • 2013: CSK vs MI
  • 2015: CSK vs MI
  • 2017: RPSG vs MI
  • 2019: CSK vs MI
  • 2020: MI vs DC

Here's A list of finals Shreyas Iyer has played / will play as captain

  • 2020: DC vs MI (Iyer was leading Delhi Capitals)
  • 2024: KKR vs SRH (Iyer was leading Kolkata Knight Riders)
  • 2025: PBKS vs RCB (Iyer will be leading Punjab Kings)

Shreyas Iyer: Punjab Kings' Unstoppable Leader

Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings captain led the team from the front and he has now become the first and the only captain to lead in three IPL finals with three different franchises. This is the first time after 2014 that the Punjab Kings will play the summit clash of the IPL and they will be looking at it as a golden opportunity to end their 18-year-long trophy drought.

Published 2 June 2025 at 17:35 IST