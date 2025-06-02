IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Cements His Place In Unique List Featuring MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma, Goes Past Gautam Gambhir And Virat Kohli

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have finally broken their jinx that lasted for 10 long years, and they can now proudly declare themselves as the finalists of the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. The Punjab Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League on June 3, 2025, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings, who looked completely lackluster in Qualifier 1, stunned Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 and forced their way into the IPL Finals.

Shreyas Iyer Joins MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma In Unique List

Shreyas Iyer, alongside Ricky Ponting, has turned the Punjab Kings into an invincible force, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be wary of this fact. The Punjab Kings are now being considered as the firm favorites to win the IPL title, as they have already registered a remarkable performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer has now cemented himself in the list featuring all-time great captains. Shreyas Iyer is now the only skipper after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to have led his franchise in three different IPL Finals. MS Dhoni has led only CSK in the IPL finals, whereas Rohit has led only Mumbai Indians in the IPL Finals. Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has earned himself the distinction of leading three different teams in three IPL Finals.

Here's a list of finals MS Dhoni played as captain

2008: CSK vs RR

2010: CSK vs MI

2011: CSK vs RCB

2012: CSK vs KKR

2013: CSK vs MI

2015: CSK vs MI

2018: CSK vs SRH

2019: CSK vs MI

2021: CSK vs KKR

2023: CSK vs GT

Here's A list Of finals Rohit Sharma played as captain

2013: CSK vs MI

2015: CSK vs MI

2017: RPSG vs MI

2019: CSK vs MI

2020: MI vs DC

Here's A list of finals Shreyas Iyer has played / will play as captain

2020: DC vs MI (Iyer was leading Delhi Capitals)

2024: KKR vs SRH (Iyer was leading Kolkata Knight Riders)

2025: PBKS vs RCB (Iyer will be leading Punjab Kings)

Shreyas Iyer: Punjab Kings' Unstoppable Leader