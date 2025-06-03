RCB vs PBKS: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defy Stats Against Punjab Kings? A Look At Franchise Winning IPL Title After Batting First In The Final

PBKS' captain Shreyas Iyer and RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar before the start of the IPL 2025 Final. | Image: AP

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and decided to bowl against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Both RCB and PBKS have won a single IPL title in the history of the cash-rich tournament. The Bengaluru-based franchise have reached the IPL Final for the first time in the past nine years. RCB last reached the final in the 2016 season, but conceded a defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both Teams Are Yet To Win Their Maiden IPL Title

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have made it into the summit clash of the IPL after 11 years. The last time, Punjab Kings reached the Final in 2014, when they suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

As the IPL 2025 Final is currently underway between Bengaluru and Punjab, let's have a look at how many times a franchise have won the title after batting first in the Final.

A Look At Teams Who Have Won IPL Title After Batting First In The Final

Since the beginning of the IPL, teams that have batted first won the title nine times. On the other hand, teams have won the IPL title eight times after chasing in the summit clash.

In the 2024 season of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders won the title after chasing the target against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Previously, it was in the 2021 season when a batting first team won the silverware. In the IPL 2021 Final, Chennai Super Kings won after beating Kolkata Knight Riders. So, now Royal Challengers Bengaluru have to defy the stats in the IPL Finals.

For the last three seasons, franchises that have bowled first have clinched the title. Now, the Rajat Patidar-led side have a lot at stake.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clinched nine wins and suffered four defeats after playing 14 league matches, finishing in second position on the IPL 2025 standings.