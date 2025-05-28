RCB vs PBKS, Head to Head, Current Form Ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Tuesday to seal a spot for themselves in Qualifier 1. Now, it is confirmed that RCB take on Punjab Kings in the much-awaited Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur on May 29.

Both Bengaluru and Punjab have had a season to remember and hence they find themselves at 1 and 2 at the end of the group stage. For the unversed, these are two franchises who are yet to win the IPL silverware and hence it is all to play for when the two sides clash.

RCB vs PBKS - H2H

This is the eighteenth season, and the two sides - Bengaluru and Punjab - have faced each other on a number of occasions. So, who holds the edge? The two sides have faced each other on 35 occasions. There is not a lot to choose between them as RCB has won 17 times, while PBKS have emerged victorious on 18 occasions. RCB has a highest score of 241 against Punjab, while PBKS have a highest score of 232. Also, the lowest RCB have scored against Punjab is 84. And, the lowest score by Punjab against Bengaluru is 88.

RCB vs PBKS - IPL 2025 Season

In the 2025 season, both teams have been unstoppable. Both teams have new captains in Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer. Patidar and Iyer would be having high expectations on them. This season, PBKS beat RCB by five wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Tim David scored a fifty and was the Player of the Match despite ending up on the losing side.

But then, when RCB travelled to Mullanpur, they beat Punjab by seven wickets. Kohli was the star of the show for RCB with 73 off 54 balls.