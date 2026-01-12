Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The WPL 2026 Match Live In India?

The Women's Premier League action continues in Navi Mumbai, with match number five taking place between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the UP Warriorz. Smriti Mandhana's side is coming off a strong victory in the tournament opener. Meg Lanning's side, on the other hand, is fresh off a defeat against the Gujarat Giants.

RCB and UPW are currently settled on two different sides in terms of momentum. The loss was narrow for the Warriorz, and they will be keen to bounce back with a win in the competition. RCB-W are thriving after the win over the Mumbai Indians and would love to carry the momentum.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their WPL campaign with a brilliant start, with Nadine de Klerk displaying trademark brilliance in the nail-biting tournament opener clash. The team's captivating performance with bat and ball is expected to continue in their next campaign against the UP Warriorz.

The revamped UP Warriorz opened their campaign with a narrow loss after falling short of chasing down the 208-run target. Despite the loss, UPW displayed intent and is expected to be lethal following the loss.

RCB will aim for consecutive victories, while UPW will be desperate to gain redemption in the campaign and turn things around with a victory. A win could have a significant impact on both teams' campaigns, making the competition very interesting.

RCB vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL Match take place?

The RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL match will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Where will the RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL match take place?

The RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL will take place at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai

What time will the RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL match start?

The RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place half an hour early.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL match?

The RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the RCB vs UP Warriorz WPL match?