RCB Was Looking to Sack Virat Kohli? Moeen Ali's Shocking Claim Stirs Massive IPL Controversy

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is one of the few players who has played for one franchise since the inception of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. He was picked up by the RCB franchise back in 2008 and since then he has always represented them. While RCB was one of the few franchises to have never tasted IPL glory, they ended the drought in 2025 when Rajat Patidar led the side to thier maiden triumph.

Kohli took over from Daniel Vettori in 2013 and since then he led the franchise till 2021. Former England all-rounder, who was part of RCB at one point of time, revealed that the franchise wanted to sack Kohli as the captain and appoint Parthiv Patel to lead the side in 2019.

"Yes, I think he was. I'm quite sure he was," Moeen told Sports Tak.

‘Parthiv was in line to become captain’

"In the final year when Gary Kirsten was there-after the first year, I believe-Parthiv was in line to become captain. He had a brilliant cricketing brain," Moeen added.

"That was the talk at the time. I don't know what happened or why it didn't materialise, but I'm sure he was seriously considered for the role," he concluded.

Parthiv's IPL Career