Shubman Gill-Led Team India Arrive In London Ahead Of Fifth Test At The Oval, Aim To Get Revenge On England

India vs England: Ahead of the fifth and final match of the series against England, Shubman Gill-led Team India have reached London on Monday, July 28th.

Team India will square off against England in the fifth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Kennington Oval in London, from Thursday, July 31st.

Team India Arrive In London Ahead Of Oval Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media handle and shared pictures of the players and staff after they arrived in London.

Team India have travelled from Manchester to London by train. In one of the photos posted by the BCCI, it is seen that speedster Mohammed Siraj is chilling while traveling in the train.

"Hello London," the BCCI wrote on X while sharing the pictures on social media.

Team India Trail 2-1 Against England In Five-Match Series

Currently, in the five-match series, Team India are trailing against England by 2-1.

England started the series with a stunning five-wicket victory over the visitors at Headingley in Leeds. Team India made a solid comeback in the series with a dominating 336-run win over the Three Lions in Birmingham. It was also India's first Test victory at Edgbaston in 39 years.

However, the Shubman Gill-led side failed at the iconic Lord's in London and conceded a narrow 22-run defeat against England in the third Test match of the series.

The recently concluded fourth Test match of the series between India and England ended in a draw. England skipper Ben Stokes was named the 'Player of the Match' following his all-round performance in the game.

India had a sluggish start to their second inning after losing two quick wickets. However, KL Rahul's (90) and Shubman Gill's (103) 186-run partnership helped the visitors to make a comeback in the game.