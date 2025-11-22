Records Galore As Australia Seal Commanding Eight-Wicket Win Over England In Ashes 2025 Opener, Here's The List Of Milestones Broken In Perth

Ashes 2025: Steve Smith-led Australia had a dominating start to the Ashes 2025 after an eight-wicket win over Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the series, at the Perth Stadium, on Saturday, November 22.

Mitchell Starc Named Player Of The Match

Mitchell Starc was named the 'Player of the Match' following his fiery spell at the Perth Stadium. The Australian speedster picked up 10 wickets in the first Test match of the series. In the first innings. Starc claimed seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.50. Later in the second innings, the left-arm pacer picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.60.

Currently, Australia are leading 1-0 in the five-match Test series after a stunning victory over England in Perth.

List of Records Broken In Perth Test

The first Test match of the Ashes 2025 has rewritten the record books. Many records were broken in the Perth Test on Saturday, November 22.

The first Test match of the Ashes 2025 in Perth has concluded within the first two scheduled days of play, a milestone not seen in over a century and unprecedented in Australia. The last occurrence was at Trent Bridge in 1921, which remains the only instance of such a swift finish since the 20th century.

England managed to play just 32.5 overs in their first innings and 34.4 overs in the second, making it the third-shortest combined effort in a Test for the Three Lions where they were dismissed twice. Only at the MCG in 1904 (325 balls) and Lord’s in 1888 (388 balls) have they faced fewer deliveries before being bowled out.

The 123-run knock from the Australian batter Travis Head is the highest score by an opener in the fourth innings of an Ashes series in the 21st century.

Mitchell Starc’s 10-wicket haul secured him a place in Ashes history. At 35, he became only the second left-arm fast bowler after Bruce Reid to achieve the feat for Australia.

The left-arm pacer's 10-wicket haul also marked the first time since the 1990-91 series that an Australian quick has taken ten wickets in an Ashes Test. Back then, Craig McDermott delivered figures of 11/157 in Perth to reach the milestone.

Scott Boland took just 1,639 balls to reach his 50th Test wicket on home soil, making him the fastest ever to achieve the milestone in Australia.