Remembering Glenn Maxwell's Iconic 201 Against Afghanistan In 2023 ODI World Cup As All-Rounder Battled Cramps During Destructive Innings

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket. The all-rounder was famously given the tag of ‘The Big Show’ due to his destructive batting prowess. As Glenn Maxwell draws the curtain on a legendary career in ODI cricket, one of his innings transcend all others in comparison. The innings is the 201 he scored against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup while also battling cramps. This innings saved Australia's ODI World Cup campaign and led them to the final where they defeated India to lift the trophy.

Remembering Glenn Maxwell's Superhuman 201 Against Afghanistan

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Australia were met with Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Afghanistan had batted first in the match and were able to put up a target of 292 for Australia to chase. As Australia got down to the chase, the top order collapsed with Australia in deep trouble and a scoreboard that read 49/4. Then came Glenn Maxwell as he fought against his own body and the Afghanistan bowling line up to get Australia the win in the match.

Glenn Maxwell while suffering from cramps that extended from his toes right up till his back was unable to run and move his legs. Despite the excruciating pain, Maxwell stood his ground and hit a massive double century which included 10 sixes and 21 fours.

As Glenn Maxwell with his destructive innings won Australia the match, the Aussies were able to fix a spot in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup.

Biggest Show Stopper Of ODI Cricket Rides Into The Sunset

Glenn Maxwell who is famously termed as ‘The Big Show’ has announced his retirement from ODI cricket after a long and glorious career. Across his legendary ODI career, the star all-rounder featured in 149 matches for the Australian cricket team.

In the 149 matches that the all-rounder has featured in, he has scored a total of 3990 runs with an average of 33.81 and a strike rate of 126.70. His contributions with the ball have also been phenomenal as he has taken a total of 77 wickets with an economy of 5.46.