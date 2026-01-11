'Repeated Injustice': Outrage Erupts Over Arshdeep Singh's Exclusion From 1st ODI vs New Zealand as Fans Cry Foul

Arshdeep Singh celebrates with Harshit Rana the wicket of South Hendricks during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala | Image: AP

The Indian cricket team management has come under fire for benching Arshdeep Singh in the series-opener ODI match against New Zealand, prompting fury among fans.

The supporters couldn't understand the logic behind benching a gifted wicket-taker like Arshdeep and giving chances to players like Prasidh Krishna, who haven't been very economical with the ball.

Team India is currently in action against New Zealand in the series opener one-day match at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. Star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in action under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

Arshdeep Singh Left Out Of India Playing XI In Vadodara ODI

Team India's playing XI for the Vadodara ODI featured players like Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj returning to the 50-over fold.

Advertisement

Apart from Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana were picked as part of the team's fast-bowling trio against the Blackcaps.

Unfortunately, there was no place for Arshdeep Singh, who is India's most proven wicket-taker in white-ball cricket.

Advertisement

The seamer is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is, yet he has to warm the benches and carry the water bags during the drinks break.

India's rotational policy has continued to garner criticism as fans cannot understand the rationale behind proven players being benched.

R Ashwin & Other Critics Voice Frustration Over Arshdeep Singh's Omission

The criticism over the Indian team management benching Arshdeep Singh was evident on social media. Former cricketers and fans were critical of Arshdeep Singh being left out of the equation. Ex-cricketer Priyank Panchal also raised questions about the absence of Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.