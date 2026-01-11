Updated 11 January 2026 at 17:08 IST
'Repeated Injustice': Outrage Erupts Over Arshdeep Singh's Exclusion From 1st ODI vs New Zealand as Fans Cry Foul
Fans and ex-cricketers slammed India’s management for benching Arshdeep Singh in the Vadodara ODI vs New Zealand, questioning the omission of proven stars like Shami and Axar amid the rotation policy.
The Indian cricket team management has come under fire for benching Arshdeep Singh in the series-opener ODI match against New Zealand, prompting fury among fans.
The supporters couldn't understand the logic behind benching a gifted wicket-taker like Arshdeep and giving chances to players like Prasidh Krishna, who haven't been very economical with the ball.
Team India is currently in action against New Zealand in the series opener one-day match at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. Star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in action under Shubman Gill's captaincy.
Arshdeep Singh Left Out Of India Playing XI In Vadodara ODI
Team India's playing XI for the Vadodara ODI featured players like Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj returning to the 50-over fold.
Apart from Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana were picked as part of the team's fast-bowling trio against the Blackcaps.
Unfortunately, there was no place for Arshdeep Singh, who is India's most proven wicket-taker in white-ball cricket.
The seamer is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is, yet he has to warm the benches and carry the water bags during the drinks break.
India's rotational policy has continued to garner criticism as fans cannot understand the rationale behind proven players being benched.
R Ashwin & Other Critics Voice Frustration Over Arshdeep Singh's Omission
The criticism over the Indian team management benching Arshdeep Singh was evident on social media. Former cricketers and fans were critical of Arshdeep Singh being left out of the equation. Ex-cricketer Priyank Panchal also raised questions about the absence of Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.
Team India, under Shubman Gill's leadership, is currently in action against the New Zealand Blackcaps at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. The Men in Blue had won the toss, and skipper Gill had opted to bowl first.
