Is There A Reserve Day If Rain Washes Out The IPL 2025 Final? Here's What Happens If Weather Plays Spoilsport In The RCB vs PBKS Summit Clash

IPL 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to play the summit clash of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. This is the first time in more than eight years that a new champion will be crowned, breaking the long streak of MS Dhoni featuring in alternate editions of the IPL finals. Rain did play spoilsport in the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Qualifier 2, but thankfully for Iyer and his men, they had a full game, and they will lock horns with RCB to win their maiden title.

Is There A Reserve Day For The IPL Final? Here's What You Need To Know

This is the second time in three years that the IPL Final is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The last time that an IPL final was played in Ahmedabad (2023), the game spanned over two days with the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans playing the summit clash.

The final of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League was originally scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but the nine-day suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan forced the BCCI to rejig the schedule and move the final to Ahmedabad.

There is a reserve day in place if the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is washed out due to rain. The summit clash is scheduled to be played on June 3, 2025, and if weather plays spoilsport and washes it out after utilizing two extra hours of play, then it will take place on the next day, June 4, 2025.

Shreyas Iyer Eyes Historic Feat

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has cemented himself in the league of all-time great IPL captains. After defeating Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians, Iyer became the first and the only captain to lead three different franchises in an IPL final. Iyer led the Delhi Capitals in the IPL Final in 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, and now he is all set to lead Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final.