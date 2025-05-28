Virat Kohli Loses Cool on Digvesh Rathi For Trying to Mankad Jitesh Sharma During LSG-RCB IPL 2025 Match | WATCH VIDEO

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought their best game to the table to gun down a record 228-run chase against Lucknow Super Kings on Tuesday at the Ekana stadium. RCB won the game by six wickets and eight balls to spare. For RCB, it was not Virat Kohli, but Jitesh Sharma, who was the star of the show as he smashed a breathtaking 85* off 33 balls. His blistering knock was laced with six sixes and eight fours.

Jitesh held his nerves to take RCB over the line and ensure they finish in the top-2. But, with the game well-poised, Virat Kohli lost his cool when Digvesh Rathi cockily tried to ‘mankad’ Jitesh. Kohli, who was in the dressing-room, looked seemingly angry. The incident took place in the 17th over. Here is the clip.

Meanwhile, with the win, RCB will now play the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings. The RCB win also means that Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will feature in the Eliminator.

Admitting that his plan was to take the game deep once Kohli perished, Jitesh also claimed it was all about staying in the present.

‘When Virat got out I thought of taking the game deep’

"I can't express my thoughts, I was thinking about just staying in the present. When Virat got out I thought of taking the game deep and that is what my mentor (Dinesh Karthik) tells me that the kind of calibre I have I can finish the game from any situation," Jitesh, who was awarded the POTM, said at the post-match presentation.