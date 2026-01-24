'Rest For What? What Workload?': Ex-India Batter Criticizes Management For Resting Jasprit Bumrah In 2nd T20I Match Against New Zealand

India faced New Zealand for their 2nd T20I match on January 23, 2026, in Raipur. The hosts won by 7 wickets and gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Following the match, former India player Mohammad Kaif recently criticised the team management for resting Jasprit Bumrah in the second T20I in Raipur. During a discussion on his YouTube channel, Mohhamad Kaif spoke about Bumrah's absence in the match and questioned the need to rest the player despite not playing much cricket in recent times.

Additionally, he shared that if the management wanted Harshit Rana to bat at no.8, with Axar Patel unavailable, they should have rested Arshdeep Singh instead of Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement

Mohammad Kaif On Decision To Rest Jasprit Bumrah

Kaif questioned Bumrah's workload and shared that if the pacer was left out because of the team combination, then it was a wrong decision.

Mohammad Kaif shared, "Rest for what? What workload? Did he just come back after playing a lot? He has already come after taking proper rest. No, no, this thing just doesn’t make sense to me. If you want to give rest, give rest to Arshdeep Singh. If you want to bring in Harshit Rana, if Axar Patel is injured and you need batting at number eight, then rest Arshdeep and bring in Bumrah. I mean, why are we even comparing here? There is no comparison at all."

Advertisement

Kaif further added, "If Bumrah was left out because of a combination, saying that you need batting at number eight, then that is wrong. No power in the world can keep Bumrah out because of team combination. The team will adjust the combination, but Bumrah will play in the XI."

Jasprit Bumrah's T20I Stats