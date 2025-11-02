Updated 2 November 2025 at 15:21 IST
Resurgent Rishabh Pant's Mighty 90 Drives India A To Three-Wicket Win Over South Africa A
Rishabh Pant's fiery knock and gritty finishes from Manav Suthar and Anshul Kamboj powered India A to a thrilling three-wicket win over South Africa A, taking a 1-0 lead in the unofficial series.
An entertaining Rishah Pant struck a fine knock as India A steered towards a tight three-wicket finish over South Africa A at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru.
A gritty performance from the lower-order batters Manav Suthar and Anshul Kamboj elevated India A's momentum as they chased down a competitive 275-run target set up by the visiting side.
India now has a 1-0 lead over South Africa A in the unofficial multi-day series, and the hosts would look to continue the momentum they have at hand.
As India A resumed to bat on day three, Rishabh Pant showed a clear intent to attack all the Proteas A bowlers. He struck a full-length delivery over the ropes for a six and continued with a series of boundaries, hinting at an aggressive push.
Captain Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni teamed up to continue the push, scoring 34 off 47. They put up 38 runs in the first few overs to start the action.
After Ayush Badoni and Tanush Kotian perished during the innings, India were 216 at the lunch break, and showed some signs of struggle against the South African bowling attack.
South Africa A's Tiaan van Vuuren and Lutho Sipamla delivered a solid spell as they picked the key wickets of captain Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni and Tanush Kotian before lunch. Both Indian batters were dismissed in almost identical fashion, as they nicked the ball towards fine leg and were caught out.
When it seemed like South Africa A were closing in on a victory, Manav Suthar and Anshul Kamboj took charge of pushing India towards the win. After fine bowling spells, Suthar and Kamboj continued India's push. The duo went for some boundaries, and Kamboj also bagged two sixes in the game.
Manav scored 20*, while Anshul picked up an unbeaten 37 as India A secured a tight three-wicket victory over South Africa A at the BCCI Coe in Bengaluru.
The second unofficial match will be entertaining as some of Team India's top stars, like KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, among others, will feature in the A squad.
