Who Replaces Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli? Answers Gautam Gambhir Will Seek For From India's Intra-Squad Practice Match

India vs England: The Indian cricket team will start a new chapter in the post Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli era when Shubman Gill leads the side for the first Test against England starting June 20. It will be a big occasion for Gill as the world will get to see he is ready for it or not. But before that happens, the Indian team will take on the ‘A’ side in an intra-squad practice match. Very recently, Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India A finished the tour against England Lions with two draws. Gill and the rest have been in Kent where they have been going through intense pre-game training sessions to get accustomed to the conditions. The game starts on June 13 and in this match head coach Gautam Gambhir would be out seeking answers.

Who Replaces RoKo?

Two big stars - Rohit and Kohli - have retired. Now, who steps into their shoes is the biggest question on Gambhir's mind at the moment. In place of Rohit - the options are quite a few - you could back KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran for that spot. Rahul looks to be the frontrunner here after his heroics for India-A recently. He is all likelihood opens with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Now, who slots into Kohli's No. 4 position? The options here are captain Gill himself, Karun Nair. Most reports claim Gill takes over that spot.

Nitish Kumar Reddy or Shardul Thakur?

This is going to make the selectors sweat. Thakur has the experience of playing in England and dishing out match-winning performances.