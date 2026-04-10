REVEALED! Why LSG Coach Sees Virat Kohli in Mukul Choudhary, After IPL 2026 Heroics vs KKR

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: It was a night to remember for Mukul Choudhary as the LSG player took his side over the line in a tricky chase at the Eden Gardens. Mukul remained unbeaten on 54* off 27 balls in an innings which was laced with seven sixes and two fours.

While India celebrates it's newest cricketing hero, Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer not only praised Choudhary but also claimed that he sees Virat Kohli in him. As per Langer, Choudhary's running between the wickets is similar to that of Kohli.

‘The way he runs between the wickets is elite, like Virat’

“We saw him earlier at a training camp a few months ago, the first time we picked him up. There’s so much talent in this country. A big shout-out goes to Shrinivas, our data analyst, who said, ‘Coach, we’ve got to get this kid.’ So we did, and we were lucky to,” Langer told in a post-match interview with JioHotstar.

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“What I love most about him is that he’s a real athlete. The way he runs between the wickets is elite, like Virat. But the other thing is his game sense. We’ve had some practice games, and the way he talks about the game makes it feel like he’s played 300 matches already. He’s got power, he’s a great athlete, and he’s got grace. As we both know, that’s a pretty good combination,” he added.

Newest IPL Star Born

Not many knew about the 21-year old from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, but now he has become the talk of the town. His entire life has changed overnight and this is exactly what IPL can do and has been doing for years.

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