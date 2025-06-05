'You Grow Into It': Ricky Ponting Asks Captain Shubman Gill To Take No.4 Spot Vacated By Virat Kohli For Upcoming IND vs ENG Test Series

The Indian Cricket Team were pushed into a transitional phase following the retirements of senior players Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As the three legends of Indian cricket retired, Shubman Gill was named as the new captain of the red ball side ahead of the five match test series which is going to be taking place in England. The five match series will also mark the start of India's campaign for the new cycle of the World Test Championship which begins in 2025 and goes on till 2027.

Shubman Gill To Take Virat Kohli's Vacant Spot?

For the past decade, the number four spot in India's test batting setup was occupied by star batter Virat Kohli. Following Virat Kohli's retirement from the red ball setup, Australian legend Ricky Ponting has asked Shubman Gill to take the empty no. 4 spot in the side ahead of the five match series in England.

"The reason I did that was if they go with (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, and if Sai Sudarshan is the other opener, they need someone a bit more experienced at number three. So that could be either, KL at three, or that could be a Karun Nair at three and Shubman at four….once you grow into it, then you can move yourself back up to that number three spot,” said Ricky Ponting as he pushed for the new skipper to take the iconic spot left vacant by Virat Kohli according to the Indian Express.

India Looking To Bounce Back In Test Cricket

The Indian Cricket Team ended the previous cycle of the World Test Championship on a sour note as they lost back to back series which knocked them out of contention for the finals of the WTC. India first lost a three match test series against New Zealand at home and then trouble doubled down with a defeat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

ALSO READ | In Aftermath Of IPL 2025 Stampede Tragedy, Legal Notice To Be Issued To Royal Challengers Bengaluru Following First IPL Title Win