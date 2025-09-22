Ricky Ponting Calls For Big Changes In Ashes, Suggests Major Strategy Shift: 'They Could Move Him Up To No.3'

Less than two months are left for the Ashes 2025. Australia will host a rejuvenated England in a much anticipated five-match Test series.

Ricky Ponting Suggested A Major Change In Australian Batting Order

The Australian batting lineup has continued to be the focal point, as its top order is far from settled, as it seems. Usman Khawaja opened the batting in all three Test matches against West Indies and he is set to open the batting again with youngster Sam Konstas. Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Travis Head are expected to fill up the top six. The batting order has witnessed a lot of changes, and Ricky Ponting now suggested that Head should be promoted to number three.

He told radio station SEN, “The way England play their cricket, to have someone like Travis Head coming in at No.3 and be able to put some pressure back on the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood and these guys, that’s another way they could look at it if they really want to get on the front foot and try and dominate England through this Ashes summer.”

Travis Head Has Accumulated Very Impressive Numbers

Head's aggressive style of play at number five has reaped rich dividends for the southpaw. He has amassed a whopping 3963 runs in 60 matches at an impressive average of 41.71. Head also maintained his sensational form against England on home soil, having collected close to 1000 runs against the Three Lions.