Ricky Ponting Expresses How PSL Affected PBKS' Hunt for Glenn Maxwell's Replacement, Says He's Looking At 'Indian Talent'

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting revealed they were facing trouble replacing Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the entire tournament. The head coach opined that with the PSL happening in the same window as the IPL, there is a lack of high-quality players who could replace Maxwell for the remaining 2025 season. Ponting also said that they are looking for young Indian cricketers who could emerge as Maxwell's substitute.

Ricky Ponting & PBKS' Replacement HUnt Hampered By PSL

Punjab Kings' hopes to secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs have been dented after it was revealed that Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out. The Australian all-rounder suffered a finger fracture, which will restrict him from any action in IPL 2025. Maxwell played a key role in the team, and PBKS need to figure out a replacement cricketer for the remainder of the season. Head coach Ricky Ponting revealed that the PSL has affected their hunt for a substitute.

"So we've actually been a little bit patient. Maxi's only been a couple of days, Lockie's has been two or three weeks. And with the PSL happening at the same time, there's not a lot of high-quality replacements out there, to be honest. So we've just been patient.

"We're having a look around at Indian talent as well, and we're looking at what roles we might be able to fill with some younger Indian players," Ricky Ponting said after the match between CSK and PBKS.

Punjab Kings Soar In The Top 4 After Defeating CSK

Despite the injury setback to the Punjab Kings, the franchise is firmly pushing ahead in the competition and they are in a comfortable spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently in the number two spot after defeating CSK and kicking them out of playoff contention.

Throughout the IPL 2025 season so far, PBKS has been dominant, with young players shining bright in the big leagues. Iyer's captaincy has been spot-on, even though he hasn't been able to contribute as a middle-order batter. Punjab has four matches left in the season, and they have to perform well to keep themselves in the top four spots to qualify for the playoffs.