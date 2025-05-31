Ricky Ponting Highlights The Positives And Negatives Of Virat Kohli's Test Career, Settles 'Greatest Of All Time' Debate With Blunt Remark

Virat Kohli and Test cricket; there are few better love stories in the mortal world compared to this. In a day and age where cricket fans swear by T20Is, Virat Kohli and the bullish Team India that he led from 2014 to 2021 kept the essence of Test cricket alive, and there are no second questions about it. Kohli is often credited as one of the greatest three-format players to have batted on the sacred 22 yards, but his contribution towards Test cricket is something that will always be talked about.

Ricky Ponting Settles The ‘Greatest Of All Time Debate’

Ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting will always be credited for leading the greatest Australian team of all time. The late 1990s and 2000s will always be remembered for how Australia dominated cricket across the globe. Ponting succeeded Steve Waugh as the captain of Australia, and the rest is history. Ponting, one of the greatest to have played the sport, has always been a huge admirer of Kohli, and he recently spoke about the ex-India cricketer's highs and lows in the longest format of the game.

'He is going to be right up there. As far as the all-time greats are concerned, I'm not sure if the question is only about Indian players only. But if it is, then he is right at the top there. If you are comparing him to the all-time greats, it's just the last couple of years where his average dropped off a little bit. We really don't understand the amount of pressure that the Indian guys go through. To cope with that, to be the skipper for as long as he was and re-energize, rebrand Indian cricket with attitude. He will be remembered for a very long time,' said Ponting on the ICC Review.

Virat Kohli, The Stalwart Who Revived Test Cricket