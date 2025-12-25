'Never Seen Him Howl Better': Former Australia Captain In Awe Of Mitchell Starc's Superhuman Display In Ashes 2025

Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England's Jofra Archer during play on the final day of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide | Image: AP

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting expressed tremendous delight at Mitchell Starc's continued evolution as a seamer in the Ashes 2025 series. He said how the Aussie fast bowler has added some distinct elements to his bowling skills, making him a complete bowler.

Mitchell Starc has been nothing but a superhuman in the ongoing Ashes 2025 series. The veteran seamer has broken records with his splendid performance in the competition and has obliterated the English batters.

Australia currently reigns supreme in the Ashes 2025 series, securing a 3-0 lead and has already claimed a series victory.

Mitchell Starc's Unreal Ashes 2025 Outing Leaves Ricky Ponting Speechless

Ricky Ponting is in awe of Mitchell Starc's continued effort to add new elements to his bowling arsenal. The former Aussie skipper has acknowledged that he has never seen Starc bowl better and finds it outstanding what he has done with the new ball.

“I don’t think I’ve seen him bowl better. It really has been quite outstanding what he’s done with the new ball. He’s always been known as a brand new ball bowler, and then someone that was a good bowler with the old ball, the ball that was reverse swinging. But he’s added a few different dimensions to his game, a few different skills which have made him a more complete bowler,” Ricky Ponting said on the ICC Review Podcast.

Ponting also spoke about how Mitchell Starc introduced the wobble seam delivery to gain more consistency against the right-handed batters.

Mitchell Starc Becomes The Boogeyman For The England Cricket Team

Mitchell Starc has been England cricket's biggest nightmare in the ongoing Ashes 2025 and has been one of the most exciting cricketers to watch out for in the Test series.

The veteran seamer has been a wicket-taking machine, scalping 22 wickets across three Test matches at an average of 17.04. The Aussie fast bowler is the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes 2025 series so far.