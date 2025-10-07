Rinku Singh Gifts Brand New Electric Scooter To His Sister, Pictures And Videos Go Viral On Social Media

Rinku Singh, despite not getting a chance to bat for India till the Asia Cup final, had the privilege of scoring the winning runs and ensuring that India retain the continental title. The Kolkata Knight Riders star, who has been in and around the Indian T20I team for quite some time now, was also a travelling reserve of the Indian team when they won the World T20 in 2024. Rinku Singh will now travel to Australia to play five T20Is for India.

Rinku Singh Gifts Scooter to Sister

The Indian southpaw Rinku Singh recently gifted an electric scooter to his sister. Rinku has been a fan favourite and has grabbed a lot of eyeballs recently after sealing India's Asia Cup 2025 win. The Kolkata Knight Riders star gifted a Vida VX2 Plus red electric scooter to his sister Neha, which costs around Rs 1 lakh.

Rinku Singh's sister took to Instagram and shared multiple photos and videos of the scooty gifted to her. "Thank you Rinku Bhaiya," wrote Neha in a caption. What was interesting is the fact that Rinku Singh had manifested hitting the winning runs for India in the Asia Cup, and he ended up accomplishing it. "Nothing else matters. This one ball mattered. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy," Rinku had said after sealing the win.

Rinku had also bought a luxurious three-storied bungalow in Aligarh in November 2024 and had named it Veena (Rinku's mother's name) Palace.

Here's a Look at Rinku Singh's Career So Far