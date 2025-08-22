Rinku Singh's 108* Off 48 Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 is a Stylish Way of Thanking BCCI For Selection | WATCH VIDEO

Asia Cup 2025: A few days after being picked for India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, Rinku Singh delivered on the trust shown on him as he smashed a breathtaking 108* off 48 balls on Thursday in a UPT20 League match. His scintallating knock powered the Meerut Mavericks to a six-wicket win over the Gorakhpur Lions. Rinku's maverick knock was laced with seven fours and eight sixes. He was absolutely unstoppable at the Ekana Cricket stadium, clearing the ropes at will.

Batting first, the Lions posted a challenging 167 for nine in their quota of 20 overs. Dhruv Jurel with 38 off 32 balls was the top scorer for the Gorakhpur franchise. Vijay Kumar with three scalps to his name was the best bowler on display for the Mavericks franchise.

‘Maverick’ Rinku Rises & Delivers

Chasing 168 to win, the Mavericks got off to a disastrous start losing their openers Swastik Chikara (10) and Akshay Dubey (11) early. Rituraj Sharma and Madhav Kaushik also could not get going and suddenly the Mavericks were reeling at 38 for four. But after that, Rinku ensured there were no more hiccups as he along with Sahab Yuvraj stitched a match-winning 130-run stand to take their side over the line with seven balls to spare.

With the blazing knock, has he cemented his spot in the India playing XI for the continental tournament? It would be interesting to see if he finds a spot in the XI. India play their Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE on September 10 in Dubai.