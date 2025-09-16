'RIP Apollo Tyres': Fans Mock Team India's New Lead Sponsor Hilariously as Dream11-BCCI Partnership Snaps

In what can be labelled as a big move in Indian cricket, Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 as Team India’s lead sponsor, signing a deal with BCCI until 2027. Apollo, the tyre-giant will pay Rs 4.5 crore per match, that is way more than Dream11’s previous sponsorship payout. From now on, the logo of Apollo Tyres would feature on the front of the Indian cricket team's official jersey and when the team plays any multi-nation series - it would be on the sleeves.

Roughly a fortnight back, BCCI invited bids for the Expression of Interest for the Indian team’s Lead Sponsor Rights and the bidding process took place today.

Incorporated in 1972, the tyre-giants now has five manufacturing units in India, one in the Netherlands and one in Hungary. Dream11 exited the Indian cricket board due to the new online betting promotion and regulation laws. While the move, initially, looks promising - fans have already started opining on the new entrant. Most fans reckon the move may not be the best for the tyre-giants as most feel it will backfire.

'RIP Apollo Tyres'

Following the exit of Dream11, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav - is playing the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 without a sponsor logo on their jersey. The new kit is yet to be seen as it is expected to be revealed soon. Apollo Tyres sponsorship deal with the BCCI is easily one of the most profitable sponsorship deals in Indian cricket ever.