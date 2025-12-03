Rishabh Pant Commits To Delhi Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-2026 After Virat Kohli Confirmation

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, as he confirmed his availability to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), as per sources.

Pant, who has represented Delhi in List-A cricket since 2015, last played the format for them in 2018. During that period, he appeared in 19 matches and scored 531 runs, which included one century and two half-centuries, with a strike rate of 109.48.

For India, Pant has featured in 31 ODIs, contributing 871 runs, including a century and five fifties.

His return is expected to provide a major boost to Delhi's campaign in the upcoming domestic season. Along with Pant, Indian batting icon Virat Kohli will also be featuring in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting from December 24, as per sources.

The 37-year-old veteran, now an ODI-only batter following his Test retirement in May this year and T20I retirement following the T20 World Cup triumph last year, has confirmed his availability to the Delhi and District Cricket Association, as per sources.

