Shreyas Iyer Shares Encouraging Update Following Injury, India Batter In Good Spirits: 'Grateful To Be Back'

Star-Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has issued a fresh health update as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered during the India tour of Australia. The Indian cricketer is doing well and has thanked everyone for showering him with immense love and support.

The middle-order batter for India suffered an injury during a catch attempt during the third ODI match between India and Australia. Iyer completed the catch to dismiss Alex Carey, but looked in severe discomfort as he grabbed his ribs, which led to his exit from the play.

Shreyas Iyer Offers Hopeful Update Following Injury

Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the hospital following his injury, where he suffered a laceration to his spleen and also suffered internal bleeding. The BCCI kept a close track and posted frequent updates on Shreyas Iyer's health and well-being.

The BCCI had immediately admitted Shreyas Iyer for scans following his injury, and he has remained there ever since.

On social media, Shreyas Iyer shared a positive update and shared that he has been soaking up the sun after being released from the hospital. The middle-order batter for India has shared an image of himself and his friend on a beach as he soaked in the sun rays. Iyer expressed that the Sun has been a great therapy and is grateful to be back.

"Sun's been a great therapy. Grateful to be back, Thanks for all the love and care," Shreyas Iyer wrote on Instagram Stories.

When Will Shreyas Iyer Return To Action?

Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been in Sydney, as he continues to recover and undergoes some follow-up check-ups. The Indian cricketer looks in good shape and is expected to return to India soon.