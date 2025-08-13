Sanju Samson Trade Rumors Swirl Around As Rajasthan Royals Lead Owner 'Spearheads Negotiations': Report

The Rajasthan Royals are reportedly moving ahead with the Sanju Samson trade, with the franchise's lead owner Manoj Badale being heavily involved in the situation.

The inaugural IPL champions have made up their minds on letting go of Sanju Samson. But instead of releasing him, they are seeking a suitable trade to replace the Indian wicketkeeper-batter and skipper of the franchise.

RR Lead Owner Spearheads Sanju Samson Trade Talks: Report

The Sanju Samson trade rumours continue to fly high. The wicketkeeper-batter's future in the Rajasthan Royals has become uncertain as he is expected to change his base ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Speculations have been rampant over his future with the inaugural IPL champions.

The Rajasthan Royals were like a sinking ship in the IPL 2025 season after finishing at the bottom of the table. But in the off-season, their skipper is dominating the headlines once again.

According to Cricbuzz, the Rajasthan Royals' lead owner Manoj Badale has been involved in trade talks with multiple IPL franchises for Sanju Samson. While spearheading things personally, Badale has reportedly sent letters to franchise owners.

But a potential trade with the Chennai Super Kings has been learnt, and RR are believed to have pursued Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ravindra Jadeja. Even Shivam Dube's name was brought up. But the five-time IPL winners are not entertaining the same.

Why Is Sanju Samson In A Disagreement With The IPL Franchise?

Earlier, it was reported that Sanju Samson had "formally requested to be traded or released into the auction." It's undeniable that Samson brings a lot of credibility and experience as the skipper and has taken the team to new heights.

The reported differences between the captain and the team coaching staff may have fueled his rumoured exit from the team. But one of the biggest reasons for Samson's disagreement with RR was when the management released Jos Buttler. It was something which Sanju found “the most challenging” to deal with.