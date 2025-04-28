Rishabh Pant's India T20I Career Under Threat After His Dry Run in IPL? WC Winner Gives Massive Advice To Gautam Gambhir

After the culmination of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, the focus will shift on the Indian team. Rohit Sharma and his men start the new cycle of the World Test Championship with a series against England. The India vs England Test series starts on June 20, 2025. But it is not just about the team, but India's performance under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir in the T20Is will also be monitored closely.

Kevin Pietersen Gives Massive Advice To Gautam Gambhir

Right now KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are both fighting for the same spot in the Indian team. A place as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Interestingly, both of them can feature as pure batter for the team, but that certainly affects the team combination. Right now India are using three keepers for three different formats. Sanju Samson keeps in T20Is, KL Rahul keeps in ODIs and Rishabh Pant keeps for India in the Test format.

As far as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's performances in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the IPL is concerned, Pant still hasn't been able to get going and his performances have taken a massive hit. KL Rahul on the other hand has been in a blistering form and has displayed his ability to adapt and play according to the situation. Delhi Capitals' mentor feels that KL Rahul can be included in India's T20I XI and can bat at number four.

'I'd bat KL at four for India in T20 cricket, I think you guys have got plenty of opening batters, you've got Surya who bats at the top, you've got all of these guys but the way that KL Rahul is playing cricket now, he would be my first choice to bat at four and keep wicket for India', said Pietersen.

India Eye Third World T20 Title

The next edition of the World T20 will be played in 2026 and will be jointly hosted by both India and Sri Lanka. The 'men in blue' are the title defenders and they will hgeavily rely on their home conditions to retain the title. Though the T20 World Cup is still more than an year away, but Suryakumar Yadav and his men will have a lot of time to test their skills and plug all their loopholes before the tournament comes around.