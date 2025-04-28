Virat Kohli Picks Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 'Dark Horse' For IPL 2025, Lavishes Praise On Youngster For Consistent Show

IPL 2025: Contrary to all the popular beliefs and opinions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have hit a purple patch. The Royal Challengers, who haven't won the IPL trophy so far, are still undefeated in all the away games that they have played this season.

Bengaluru have won six consecutive away games and are only the second team to achieve this record. RCB still have five more league matches to play, and they look like the firm favourites to seal a top two finish in the group stage.

Virat Kohli Lavishes Praise On Suyash Sharma

In what was supposed to be a tricky chase for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Delhi Capitals, Virat Kohli teamed up with Krunal Pandya to outsmart Axar Patel and his men at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While Krunal played a whirlwind knock of 73* from 47 balls, Kohli operated with a lot of precision and held one end of the wicket on his own.

Virat, who now has the Orange Cap, scored 51 off 47 deliveries to help his team see the chase through. After the match, Kohli, the former RCB captain, opened up on the dark horse of his team and urged the fans to take notice of his comment section and not his wickets column.

"Hazlewood and Bhuvi are world-class bowlers. There's a reason why he has the Purple Cap on his head. Krunal bowled well too. Don't forget that Suyash can be the dark horse as well. He may not have got the wickets, but he has been good," said Kohli after the match.

RCB Top The IPL 2025 Points Table

The Rajat Patidar-led side are the table toppers as of now; they have the Purple Cap (Josh Hazlewood) and also the Orange Cap (Virat Kohli), which makes them a pretty dangerous side. RCB have been criticized for many years now due to their toothless bowling attack, but it seems as if they have taken care of this aspect this time around.