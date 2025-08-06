Rishabh Pant’s Kindness Shines As He Sponsors BCA Studies For A Tea Seller’s Daughter In Karnataka

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter for Team India, is winning hearts with his act of humility towards a student from Karnataka. The Indian cricketer has sponsored the education of Jyoti Kanabooramath, a resident of Rabakavi village.

Jyoti will pursue a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), with Rishabh Pant sponsoring her degree and supporting the education that she needs. The cricketer's compassion towards Jyoti Kanabooramath goes beyond words as he stepped up in times of need.

Rishabh Pant Helps Karnataka Student Pay College Fees For BCA

Jyoti Kanabooramath is a resident of Rabakavi village in Bagalkot district and is the daughter of Teerthayya, who runs a small tea shop. She had scored 83% on the Class 12 exams and intended to pursue higher studies. But for Teerthayya, it was difficult to afford the college fees.

But Jyothi Kanabooramath was keen to continue and sought a way, which is when she sought help from Anil Hunashikatti, a local contractor. He helped Jyoti get admission to Jamkhandi's BLDE College.

Hunashikatti helped Jyothi receive financial aid after he spoke to a friend about the situation. His friend got in touch with Rishabh Pant and narrated Jyoti's ordeal.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter swiftly transferred INR 40,000 to help cover her first semester admission fees. Pant had directly paid the college, which extended a heartfelt letter for his humble gesture.

“On behalf of our college and the student, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your generous gesture of personally paying the first semester admission fee of rupees 40,000/- on 17-07-2025 for Ms. Jyoti Kanabur, who is currently pursuing her first semester of BCA at our institution,” the letter mentioned.

Jyoti Expresses Gratitude To Rishabh Pant For Generous Gesture

Rishabh Pant's act of kindness overwhelmed Jyoti Kanabooramath, and she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Indian wicketkeeper-batter. The student had said that she intended to pursue BCA, but financial constraints pushed her back.