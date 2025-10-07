Rishabh Pant's Latest Fitness Update To Cause More Selection Dilemma For BCCI? Star Wicketkeeper's Recovery Continues To Remain In Focus

Rishabh Pant playing Test cricket is something that nobody wants to miss. The unpredictability factor which he brings into the game is something that helps India dominate their opposition in the longest format of the game. Pant, who was announced as Shubman Gill's deputy in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, played a huge role in the series ending in a 2-2 draw. Apart from his wicketkeeping skills, Pant also impressed everybody with the way in which he batted in the English conditions.

ALSO READ | Rinku Singh Gifts Brand New Electric Scooter To His Sister, Pictures And Videos Go Viral On Social Media

Rishabh Pant Likely to Play Ranji Trophy

Rishabh Pant had ended up fracturing his foot during the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played in Manchester. A toe-crusher from English pacer Chris Woakes fractured Rishabh's foot, and he was immediately taken off the field for scans and medical attention. Pant later returned to bat for India in the first innings as the visitors had few more runs left to get. The star wicketkeeper-batter, who is still recovering, was not included in India's Test squad for the two-match series against West Indies.

It is being reported that Rishabh Pant is currently in the final stages of his rehab, and he looks all set to hit the ground up and running. The wicketkeeper-batsman is currently at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence (CoE), where his fitness will be assessed. If Pant ends up clearing the fitness test, he might play for Delhi in a match against Hyderabad that starts on October 15. This will also give him enough match practice for South Africa's tour of India that begins on November 14, 2025.

Pant had a stellar Test series against England, and he amassed a total of 479 runs with two centuries and three fifties across four matches that he played. He scored these runs at a strike rate of 77.63 and finished as the sixth-highest run-getter in the series.

Selection Dilemma for Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir