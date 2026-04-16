Rishabh Pant LIKELY to Miss LSG's Next IPL 2026 Match vs PBKS? Check Injury Update

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: In what may come as a huge setback for the Lucknow side, captain Rishabh Pant may be out for the next game following his elbow injury against RCB. Pant was hit on his elbow in the fifth over of the LSG innings off a Josh Hazlewood delivery. The ball angled in with extra pace and bounce.

Pant Picks up Injury

Pant, who was trying to hoick it on the leg-side, missed it completely and was hit. After that, he got medical assistance, but realised he could not continue on and hence left the field retired hurt. But with his team in a spot of bother, he walked back in but did not last long. He perished for a run off six balls.

If Pant is set to miss Lucknow's next match, it would come as a major setback for the side as he is not only the captain of the side - he keeps and is a premier batter for his franchise as well. His unavailability means Lucknow would now be hit on multiple fronts. For a wicketkeeper to pick up an elbow injury is not good. The elbow plays an integral role while wicketkeeping. Overall, it impacts grip, bat swing, collection and throwing motion all at once.