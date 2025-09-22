Two-Time IPL Winner Reverses ODI Retirement, Set To Take Part In South Africa's Upcoming White-Ball Tour

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2019 and 2020 seasons has decided to reverse his retirement from ODIs and make a return to the white-ball format.

In the IPL 2025 final clash, the Mumbai Indians clinched their fourth IPL title after beating their arch-rivals, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by just one run.

The Mumbai-based franchise went on to win their fifth IPL title in 2020 after sealing a convincing five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the two-time IPL winner has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.6 crore.

In the IPL 2025, the Proteas keeper-batter played eight matches and scored 152 runs at an average of 21.71, and a strike rate of 129.91. Overall, he has played 115 matches and scored 3309 runs at a strike rate of 134.02 and an average of 30.63.

South African Star Overturns His Retirement From ODIs

Former Mumbai Indians star Quinton de Kock has decided to withdraw his retirement from the ODI format. After the end of the ODI World Cup 2023, the 32-year-old announced his retirement from the 50-over format.

Even though de Kock did not announce his retirement from T20Is, he played his last 20-over match for the Proteas on June 29, 2024, against India in the T20I World Cup 2024 final.

Now, the wicketkeeper-batter has been included in South Africa's upcoming ODI and T20I squads.

Quinton de Kock made his ODI debut in 2013 against New Zealand. In the 50-over format for the Proteas, he has played 155 matches, scoring 6770 runs at an average of 45.74, and a strike rate of 96.64. In the T20Is, the 32-year-old played 92 matches, amassing 2584 runs at a strike rate of 138.32 and an average of 31.51.

South Africa Announce Squad For Upcoming Series

Over the coming days, South Africa will tour Pakistan. The Proteas are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against Pakistan. Afterward, they will face the Men in Green in a three-match T20I series. Finally, South Africa and Pakistan will compete in a three-match ODI series.

Earlier on Monday, September 22, South Africa announced their squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

For Pakistan Tests: Aiden Markram (C), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne.

For Pakistan ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile.