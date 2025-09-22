WATCH: Sunil Narine And Andre Russell Recreate 'Final Match You Perform What Happening' Moment After Trinbago Knight Riders Clinch 5th CPL Title

Trinbago Knight Riders edged past Guyana Amazon Warriors to lift their record 5th Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium. In a low-scoring final, TKR managed to squeeze a slender win courtesy of an all-around effort of Akeal Hosein.

Andre Russell, Sunilo Narine Recreate Viral Moment In CPL Final

Imran Tahir removed Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell in successive deliveries to ignite some hopes for the Guyana fans, but Hosein ensured the Knight Riders ended a five-year trophy drought with some intense hitting. Wild celebration sparked off and in the midst of everything, both Sunil Narine and Andre Russell recreated the famous moment, “final match you perform what happening.”

The video originated from a clip in the Bangladesh Premier League when a reporter asked Andre Russell a question which immediately went viral. The official Instagram handle of the Trinbago Knight Riders posted a video in which both Narine and Russell were asked the question once again after the CPL final.

Russell blasted into and laughter and then replied, “What do you mean?” Narine in his usual antics replied, “Win.”

Coming into the game, this is the first time TKR went on to win the CPL title away from home. Russell drew the first blood by removing Quentin Sampson for a duck, but Ben McDermott continued to find gaps and took on Hosein in the 4th over. Saurabh Netravalkar got rid of Ben, and wickets kept falling at a regular interval. Iftikhar Ahmed and Dwaine Pretorius managed to stop the damage with a lenient partnership. But Netravalkar got rid of both the players, handing his team a massive advantage.