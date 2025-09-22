Updated 22 September 2025 at 18:54 IST
WATCH: Sunil Narine And Andre Russell Recreate 'Final Match You Perform What Happening' Moment After Trinbago Knight Riders Clinch 5th CPL Title
Both Sunil Narine and Andre Russell recreated the famous 'Final Match You Perform What Happening' moment after the Trinbago Knight Riders defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL final.
Trinbago Knight Riders edged past Guyana Amazon Warriors to lift their record 5th Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium. In a low-scoring final, TKR managed to squeeze a slender win courtesy of an all-around effort of Akeal Hosein.
Andre Russell, Sunilo Narine Recreate Viral Moment In CPL Final
Imran Tahir removed Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell in successive deliveries to ignite some hopes for the Guyana fans, but Hosein ensured the Knight Riders ended a five-year trophy drought with some intense hitting. Wild celebration sparked off and in the midst of everything, both Sunil Narine and Andre Russell recreated the famous moment, “final match you perform what happening.”
The video originated from a clip in the Bangladesh Premier League when a reporter asked Andre Russell a question which immediately went viral. The official Instagram handle of the Trinbago Knight Riders posted a video in which both Narine and Russell were asked the question once again after the CPL final.
Russell blasted into and laughter and then replied, “What do you mean?” Narine in his usual antics replied, “Win.”
Coming into the game, this is the first time TKR went on to win the CPL title away from home. Russell drew the first blood by removing Quentin Sampson for a duck, but Ben McDermott continued to find gaps and took on Hosein in the 4th over. Saurabh Netravalkar got rid of Ben, and wickets kept falling at a regular interval. Iftikhar Ahmed and Dwaine Pretorius managed to stop the damage with a lenient partnership. But Netravalkar got rid of both the players, handing his team a massive advantage.
The home side never recovered and posted a below-par 130 on the board. The visitors had a strong start and were gliding smoothly to the target. But Pretorius dismissed Colin Munro and the TKR free-falling started rapidly. Pollard launched three sixes before falling victim to Tahir. But Akeal left it late and he smashed Gudakesh Motie for 10 runs in two consecutive balls to help his team to record-breaking 5th title.
