Rishabh Pant Reaches New High In Latest ICC Test Ranking, India Star Receives Huge Boost Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant has scaled new heights as he has attained a career high ranking latest list of ICC Men's Test Batting ranking. Pant has moved one step up to the sixth place and has now reached his career high ranking in Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant Shattered Records At Leeds

Pant's heroics at Leeds weren't enough as India succumbed to a five-wicket defeat against England. Pant became the second wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to score two centuries in each innings of a Test match. Pant came up with 134 and 118 in both innings, respectively, and also went past MS Dhoni to become the Indian wicketkeeper with the most Test centuries. Pant also now has five Test centuries in his tally, and he needs two more centuries to get past Rahul Dravid who has seven Test centuries against England.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only other Indian batter in the top ten, with the southpaw claiming the number four spot.

Travis Head Broke Into The Top Ten

Travis Head has broken into the top ten following his stellar display against the West Indies in the first Test. The southpaw came up with two half-centuries in two innings, which helped Australia to secure a mammoth 159-run defeat at the Kensington Oval. Joe Root continues to be at the top with 889 rating points, followed by fellow English batter Harry Brook and Kane Williamson.