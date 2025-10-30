Updated 30 October 2025 at 10:59 IST
Rishabh Pant Reminds Fans of Virat Kohli by Wearing No. 18 Jersey During 1st Unofficial Test vs South Africa-A | VIRAL PIC
Ind-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant is back and how. He is already winning hearts by donning Virat Kohli's jersey No. 18.
Ind-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant, who is making a comeback after an injury he picked up in India's tour of England earlier this year, is already winning hearts and grabbing the eyeballs. Pant is leading the India-A side against South Africa-A in Bengaluru in the 1st unofficial Test. Pant got a loud cheer when fans spotted him wearing the No. 18 jersey like Kohli used to when playing Tests.
For the unversed, Pant wears jersey No. 17 in multi-day games. Pant's move is being loved by fans and hence they have taken to social space and are reacting.
Pant Dons Kohli's No. 18
Meanwhile, Pant won the toss and opted to field first. At the time of filing the copy, the visitors were 55 for one. Anshul Kamboj picked up the only wicket that fell. Spotlight would be on Pant as he is making a comeback. He would like to get among the runs as that will boost his confidence and that will augur well for the side who would take on South Africa soon in a two-match Test series at home.
Ind-A vs SA-A Teams
India A (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed
South Africa A (Playing XI): Marques Ackerman(c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Tiaan van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele
