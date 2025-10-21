Rishabh Pant Returns, Set To Lead India A In Four-Day Matches Against South Africa

BCCI has announced the India A squad, which will take on South Africa A in 2 four-day matches later this month. Rishabh Pant, who was last seen in the England tour, has been named captain for these two matches.

Pant fractured his foot during the 4th Test in Manchester and, since then, he hasn't been involved in competitive cricket. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Pant was expected to be a part of Delhi's second Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh from October 25, but is now unlikely to be involved.

The 1st match against South Africa A is scheduled to start on October 30 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, followed by a second match on November 6 at the same venue.

India A squad For The 1st Four-day Match

Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

India A squad For The 2nd Four-day Match

Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.