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  • Yuvraj Singh Set To Join Delhi Capitals As Batting Coach After Disappointing IPL 2026 Season: Report

Yuvraj Singh Set To Join Delhi Capitals As Batting Coach After Disappointing IPL 2026 Season: Report

Yuvraj Singh is set to join the Delhi Capitals as the franchise’s batting coach following their disappointing campaign in the 2026 IPL season.

Aniket Datta
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Yuvraj Singh in action
Yuvraj Singh in action | Image: AP

After a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have decided to appoint former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh as the franchise’s batting coach.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Yuvraj is set to embark on his first coaching assignment in the IPL.

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Published By:
 Aniket Datta
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