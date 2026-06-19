Yuvraj Singh Set To Join Delhi Capitals As Batting Coach After Disappointing IPL 2026 Season: Report
Yuvraj Singh is set to join the Delhi Capitals as the franchise’s batting coach following their disappointing campaign in the 2026 IPL season.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
After a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have decided to appoint former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh as the franchise’s batting coach.
According to a report by news agency PTI, Yuvraj is set to embark on his first coaching assignment in the IPL.
Advertisement
(More To Follow…)