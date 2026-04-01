Rishabh Pant to OPEN? LSG Coach Keeps Card Close to Chest Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash vs DC

LSG vs DC, IPL 2026: What will be Rishabh Pant's batting number this season is being speculated wildly. And while speculations are wild, LSG coach Justin Langer played it coy at the pre-match presser when posed the question. Not willing to reveal the gameplan, Langer said that he is not going to tell that. He admitted he did not want to reveal that as he did not want the opposition to know that and prepare accordingly.

'I'm not telling you'

"I'm not telling you. Well, the truth is, I'm not gonna sit here and tell you where Rishabh Pant's gonna bat tomorrow. I appreciate you asking, but if you want a straight answer, I'm not telling you where he's gonna bat tomorrow because then DC knows where he's gonna bat, and then they'll have to deal with it tonight, not tomorrow at 7:30. Thanks for asking, though, you'll wait and see like everyone else," said Langer in the pre-match press conference.

In a bid to scare his opposition, Langer claimed that Pant is at his best and that he expects the southpaw to have a big season at the IPL.

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‘Pant is at his best’

"Well, Rishabh Pant is at his best. He is smiling, he is competitive, throwing punches and being aggressive. You all saw that game (against RCB) last year, that was brilliant. But Rishabh knows, just like every other Indian player (of competition in white-ball sides). India just won a World Cup. Try being an Indian selector or a coach, you could have three international teams. So every player, whether someone experienced like Pant or the youngster who played for Rajasthan last night (Vaibhav Suryavanshi), that they are pushing to be selected. There is pressure, and that is good. The diamonds will rise. He is batting well, he has got amazing people around him to support him and bring the best out of him," he added.

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