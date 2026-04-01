Sai Kishore UNFIT? Shubman Gill-Ashish Nehra's Selection Blunder Blamed For GT's Loss vs PBKS in IPL 2026

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans management is now being blamed after the loss against Punjab Kings. Was not playing Sai Kishore the right call or is he carrying an injury? The Titans lost their season opener at Mullanpur by three wickets. Did Ashish Nehra and Shubman Gill get it wrong tactically? Of course they did.

Sai Kishore INJURED?

How can you even think of not playing someone who emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2025 season. Now such a call is bound to be questioned now that they have lost. While Rashid Khan is the number one spinner in the Titans camp on reputation, the Afghanistani's show last season was nowhere close to Kishore, yet the latter was ignored.