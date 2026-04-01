WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals Secret Behind His Blitz vs CSK in IPL 2026: 'Rajbhog Kha Ke...'

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was unstoppable against CSK in Rajasthan Royals opener in Guwahati. His 17-ball 52 literally deflated all CSK's hopes in no time. His impact was such that Rajasthan won the game with 47 balls still left. His 17-ball blitz featured five sixes and four boundaries.

Hours after the game, the teen sensation has revealed the secret behind his success and power-hitting. The RR opener confessed that he had ‘Rajbhig’ before the game and that may have helped him hit the sixes. He made the confession when Dhruv Jurel praised him.

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After the game, Sooryavanshi told the broadcasters that the wicket was sticky at Baraspara and the idea was to go hard in the powerplay.

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"The plan today was simply to execute well in the powerplay. Initially, the wicket felt a bit sticky, but as the ball got older, it started coming onto the bat nicely," Sooryavanshi told broadcasters.

"I do think about defence, but today our plan was to control the game in the powerplay because in a small chase, that phase is crucial. If the bowling team does well there, the game can tilt their way, but our powerplay went really well," he added.

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Can Sooryavanshi Continue Good Form?

It is a long tournament and the teenager would have his highs and lows and hence it would be interesting to see how he copes with his failures. He knows it is his natural game that bis getting him all the applause and that is something he should stick to at any cost.